Registered vehicles in ICT cross over 979, 398

Islamabad : The number of registered vehicles with Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) had crossed the figure of 9, 79,398. According to an official of Excise and Taxation department, the office was dealing about 200 to 230 cases of vehicles registration per day.

He said 3,456 vehicles had been registered with Excise and Taxation Office during the last month of the current year while ownership of 8,939 vehicles had been transferred during the same period.

He informed that total number of registered motorbikes had reached to 2, 78,062 in Islamabad.

Talking about VIP registration numbers, he informed that, Rs300,000 fee had been fixed for two digit number while VIP number 001, 005 and 786 on Rs150,000. Likewise Rs100,000 has been fixed for 007 number.

Talking to this agency, Director, Excise and Taxation, Islamabad, Bilal Azam said different schemes and packages offered by the private banks had caused significant increase in number of vehicles in the city during past years.

The department has taken various measures to discourage tout mafia and corruption in office, he said adding, public facilitation centre had been established to guide the visitors and token system had also been introduced to end queues on counters.

To control the practice of fraud, the department has introduced online verification of vehicles and one could get detail about any vehicle from department’s website before purchasing it, the director informed.

He said only a resident of Islamabad or having working evidence was eligible to register motor vehicle with Excise Department.

To avoid overloading, the department had banned registration against affidavits, he concluded.