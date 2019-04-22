Easter celebrated peacefully amid tight security

Rawalpindi : The Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat along with City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsen and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaudhry Muhammad Ali visited different churches in the city and cantonment board areas to review security arrangements for Easter celebrations on Sunday.

The Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat met with management of different churches which expressed great satisfaction over security arrangements in the city and cantonment areas.

Over 2000 policemen were deployed in and around churches to avoid any

untoward incident on Easter. The law enforcement agencies also installed barricades and barbwires around churches.

A special control room was also set up while police contingents comprising district police and elite force remained alert at the Police Lines Headquarters to respond to any untoward incident.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsen said that he directed to remove all kinds of sellers around churches. “Nobody could park their vehicles near the churches,” he said.

On the other hand the Christian community celebrated Easter peacefully and strongly condemned attacks on churches in Sri Lanka during Easter prayers. They prayed for the souls of the victims and speedy recovery of the injured persons.