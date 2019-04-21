close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
Sher Ali Khalti
April 21, 2019

Sikh Yatrees praise hospitality of Pakistan

National

Sher Ali Khalti
April 21, 2019

LAHORE; Baisakhi is a festival of happiness and sharing love. It gives message of peace and brotherhood. Pakistan promotes peace and love.

These views were expressed by speakers at an international seminar held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Saturday.

Punjabi is a sweet language and pride of Punjab, said Provincial Minister for for School Education Murad Raas. Imran Khan believes in humanity and service. PTI has named a sports complex after Baba Guru Nanak while a school has been restored by the name of Baba Guru Nanak, added Murad Raas.

A school will be established soon where Gurmakhi will be taught, he said while talking to Sikhs who came from across the globe to participate in Baisakhi celebrations.

