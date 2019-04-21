SBP, PIA play a draw

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The three-day Patron’s Trophy Grade II match between State Bank and PIA ended in a draw with the bankers securing first innings lead points here at the Diamond Club Ground on Saturday.
Scores in brief: PIA 230-7 in 83 overs (Abdul Rehman 77 not out, Fahad Iqbal 33, Tahir Khan 31, Shehzar Mohammad 28; Mohammad Ilyas 4-67, Nasir Ahmad 2-56) and 51-3 in 24 overs. State Bank 279-8 in 83 overs (Saad Ali 83, Rizwan Hussain 46; Tahir Khan 4-75, Aamir Azmat 1-16).
