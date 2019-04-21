Lowry ahead by one stroke in storm-hit RBC Heritage

LOS ANGELES: Ireland’s Shane Lowry led by one stroke with two holes left after darkness suspended play in a rain-delayed second round of the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage golf tournament.

Lowry was at nine-under par just one stroke ahead of Trey Mullinax who finished his round with a three-under 68 at the Harbour Town course.

There was a delay of three hours and 43 minutes when strong storms struck the Hilton Head, South Carolina area.

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson and Emiliano Grillo were seven under after shooting four-under 67s.

Lowry was among 56 players who will return Saturday morning to complete the second round before starting the third.

Lowry continued his solid play on the par fives, moving in front with a two-putt birdie on the 15th hole.

Lowry opened with a 65 to take the first-round lead Thursday. He birdied his first two holes Friday to get to eight under before play was halted due to rain and wind.

In his only other appearance at the PGA Tour event two years ago, Lowry shot a 65 in the first round before dropping a 75 in the second and finishing with a two under total at the end of Sunday’s round.

Mullinax played into the fading light as the wind picked up over his final holes.

Johnson finished second at the Masters last week. He had his fifth round in the 60s in his past six rounds here.

“Just keep doing exactly what I’ve been doing,” he said of his weekend game plan. “I’m swinging well, placing the ball where I want to. Hopefully, I can roll in a few putts over the weekend.”

Grillo had an albatross on the par-five fifth hole when he holed his 254-yard second shot. It was just the second albatross at the event since 2007.