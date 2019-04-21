Lyon holds little fear for Chelsea goalie

LONDON: Ann-Katrin Berger will be between the posts for Chelsea when they face the intimidating challenge of European champions Lyon on Sunday but having overcome cancer it will seem mild by comparison.

The 28-year-old German told The Times on Saturday football had played a pivotal role in her battle with thyroid cancer.

She was diagnosed with it in November 2017 but was back playing for Birmingham 61 days later — a 1-0 win over Reading in the FA Women’s Cup.

“It was a hard time but I think football helped me a lot, it was just my target,” said Berger, who went on that season to be named in the team of the year.

“I just wanted to play football again, I wanted to show cancer that it had no chance against me. So I lived my life and they were my only thoughts through the process.”

Berger admits she is a “little bit crazy” but of all the positions which requires that characteristic goalkeeper is the one. “Everyone says that goalkeepers are crazy and I think you have to be a little bit crazy,” she said.