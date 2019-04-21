Security guard shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A security guard of a spinning mill was shot dead on Friday night. Sohail Nisar, a guard of a mills situated on Sheikhupura Road, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen. Reportedly, the killing happened owing to an old enmity. The Balochni police have registered a case.
YOUTH DIES IN ACCIDENT: A youth died when his car collided with a bus on Friday. Usman Khalid and his family members were moving in a car and near Samundri on Lahore-Khanewal motorway they hit a bus.
As a result, Usman died on the spot and his mother and father sustained critical injuries and were shifted to hospital. In another road accident, a car hit and killed Qadeer Hussain of Humayun Town, Dhudhiwala when he was crossing a road.
FAISALABAD: A security guard of a spinning mill was shot dead on Friday night. Sohail Nisar, a guard of a mills situated on Sheikhupura Road, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen. Reportedly, the killing happened owing to an old enmity. The Balochni police have registered a case.
YOUTH DIES IN ACCIDENT: A youth died when his car collided with a bus on Friday. Usman Khalid and his family members were moving in a car and near Samundri on Lahore-Khanewal motorway they hit a bus.
As a result, Usman died on the spot and his mother and father sustained critical injuries and were shifted to hospital. In another road accident, a car hit and killed Qadeer Hussain of Humayun Town, Dhudhiwala when he was crossing a road.