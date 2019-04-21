Gang involved in motorbike lifting busted in Mardan

MARDAN: The police busted a gang involved in lifting motorbikes from different parts of the district by arresting three people including leader of the gang and also recovered 14 motorbikes, an official said on Saturday. District Police Officer Muhammad Sajjad Khan told a press conference that a gang had been stealing motorbikes in different parts of the district for the last several weeks. He added that on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Mohammad Ali Gandapur, a team headed by him and including SP Operations Mushtaq Khan, ASP City Ali Bin Tariq, SHO City Mohsin Fawad and SHO Lundkhwar Ashaq Hussain started investigating the case. He said the team arrested Jan Mohammad alias Jani, Imran, and Mohammad Wali, residents of Par Hoti. He added that Jan Mohammad and Mohammad Wali used to lead the gang. He said they would sell the stolen motorbikes to Afzal, a resident of Sakhakot in Malakand district, for Rs10,000. He said the police also recovered 14 motorbikes stolen from different parts of the district.