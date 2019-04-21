Three ‘imposters’ held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police arrested three alleged imposters occupying shops near Hayatabad on Saturday.

An official said that police rushed to the Phase-III Chowk in Hayatabad after reports that armed men wanted to illegally occupy shops in the area. The official said one of the imposters introduced himself as an officer of the army and threatened police of dire consequences. The official said the police, however, arrested the imposter Israr, son of Habib and his accomplices Shah Nawaz, Samin, Aziz, Rokhan and others and recovered two AK-47 and five pistols from them.