Djokovic knocked out by Medvedev from Monte Carlo

MONTE CARLO: World number one Novak Djokovic was dumped out by Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Friday, losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Djokovic, twice a former champion in Monte Carlo, lost his serve five times as 10th seed Medvedev gained revenge for his last-16 defeat by the Serb at this year’s Australian Open. Medvedev will meet another Serb, Dusan Lajovic, on Saturday for a place in the final after the latter beat Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5.

“The French Open is the ultimate goal on clay. It’s expected in a way for me to peak right at that tournament, because that’s what I’m aiming for,” Djokovic said. “This is only the first tournament on clay, and it’s a long season. Let’s see how it goes.

“Maybe I’m lacking the consistency with the top results in the last couple of years in the best tournaments. But I’ve been playing my best at Grand Slams and that’s what I intend to do.”

For Djokovic, who won a record seventh Melbourne title in January, it marked another premature exit for the top seed after he crashed out in the early rounds at Indian Wells and Miami last month. Medvedev, ranked a career high of 14th, extended his best run at a Masters 1000 event, having never previously advanced beyond the last 16 at this level.Rafael Nadal, who is bidding for a staggering 12th title in the principality, was to take on Argentina’s Guido Pella for a semi-final berth.