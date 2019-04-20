Will continue defending PM, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said he would still continue defending Prime Minister Imran Khan and added his family had been in politics for the last 100 years.

Fawad, who has been given the portfolio of Ministry of Science and Technology Thursday night, in a message on social media, said that the looters of Pakistan would not get any ‘dheel’ (concession) from the Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as from him (Fawad).

He pledged to continue defending Imran Khan whether or not he holds any ministerial slot. “The family is in politics for the last 100 years and many portfolios were held and relinquished. I have always said that the cabinet is prime minister’s prerogative,” he said.

Fawad explained that even now he had told the prime minister that he could perform better as an MNA and this was the prime minister’s decision that he had to now run the Ministry of Science and Technology.