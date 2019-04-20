Top seeds advance in National Junior Tennis

LAHORE: Top seeds advanced in the McDonald’s Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship 2019 men’s singles and under-18 here at Punjab Lawn Tennis Academy (PLTA) courts on Friday.

McDonald’s Country Operation Head Amir Malik inaugurated the prestigious event while McDonald’s Assistant Marketing Manager Fahad Ali, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, Tournament Coordinator M. Naseeb, National Coordinator Junior Tennis Hamid Niaz were also present on the occasion. The chief guest met all the participating players and lauded their passion for this beautiful game.

Talking to media, Amir Malik appreciated the efforts of PLTA for the promotion and development of tennis at grassroots level. He also promised to support and shoulder the ITF/PTF junior tennis initiative activity. “We are delighted and feel honour to sponsor McDonald’s National Tennis Championship and we will continue to conduct such lucrative event to engage our youth in healthy activities.” PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik thanked chief guest Amir Malik for sponsoring the event and also appreciated Mr Naseeb for coordinating the tournament. He hoped that sponsors like McDonald’s will come forward to support tennis, which will help in further flourishing this game in the country.

In the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, M Abid beat Osama Khan 6-0, 6-1, Imran Bhatti beat Salma Ayaz 6-4, 6-0, Main Bilal beat Zayrab Pirzada 6-2, 6-4, Ahmad Kamil beat Rana Humayun 6-0, 6-2, Hassan Riaz beat Fahad Ali 7-5, 6-3 and Heera Ashiq beat Imtiaz Riaz 6-1, 6-1.

In u-18 category, Faizan Fayyaz beat Hamza Jawad 6-0, 6-2, Hashesh Kumar beat Khizer 6-2, 6-2, Nalain Abbas beat Inam Arif 6-1, 6-2, Mahatir beat M Talha Khan 6-0, 6-1, Osama Khan beat Hassan Ali 6-2, 6-4 and M Huzaifa beat Bilal Asim 6-4, 6-1.

In u-12 category, M Shaees beat Afaf Suleman 4-0, 4-0, Omer Jawad beat Abdur Rehman 4-0, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Yashar Tarar 4-0, 4-0, Hania Minhas beat Abdullah Pirzada 4-1, 4-2, Zohaob Afzal beat Saliha Zeeshan 4-0, 4-1, Ismail Aftab beat Abdullah Yousaf 4-1, 4-1, Zeerak Mustafa beat Rafay Ataullah 4-0, 4-1, Harris Bajwa beat Musa Nisar 4-1, 4-1.