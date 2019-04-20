Wapda, Navy, Army and PAF excel in National Volleyball

LAHORE: Defending Champions Wapda, Navy, Army and PAF have won their first matches in the Quarter League of the ongoing NDURE National Volleyball Championship-2019 at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Friday.

Wapda defeated Police 25-21, 25-14, 25-11, Navy beat POF 25-14, 25-12, 25-14, Army humbled Railways 25-9, 25-14, 25-15 and PAF outplayed HEC 25-5, 25-17, 25-21.

Comprising young blood Police started the first game against Wapda in an aggressive style taking lead which they maintained till 10-8. Waqas Ahmed served and smashed well. Naseem Khan also showed his brilliance in serving hard which earned valuable points. However, they lost their zeal in the second game against more experienced and capable Wapda players. Brilliant smashes in gaps by Mohib Rasool and Murad Jehan guided Wapda to take a comfortable lead. Their blocking was also effective.

Khalid, Sharif and Ali were instrumental for NAVY’s comfortable win against POF. They served well and boosted accurately to create space for their smashers. Particularly Ali earned four back to back points for his team. POF players smashed wildly, most of which landed out of line. They also faltered in their serves.

The match between Army and Railways proved one-sided. Army men dominated the proceedings from the beginning of the match. They continued to exert pressure through their accurate serves, boosting and smashes. Particularly Zameer and Fakhhar smashed in gaps and served well. Railmen were clueless where to smash amid effective blocking of Navy defenders. They tried hard to give insignificant resistance in the last two games, particularly in the third game they were very close at 8-10 but Army men kept their lead increasing with frequent intervals.

HEC was expected to face PAF bravely but their morals were downed losing the first game badly. They composed themselves to show some resistance in the second game with a wide margin. However, they fought hard in the third game and give some anxious moments to their opponents before losing it at 25-21.Saturday’s matches: Wapda vs Army; Navy vs PAF; Police vs Railways; POF Vs HEC.