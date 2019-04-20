SLS students celebrate Earth Day

Rawalpindi : All campuses of Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori & High School celebrated International Day of Mother Earth, says a press release.

Students of Civil Lines Primary Branch held a special assembly with a belief that Earth Day can be celebrated every day, and every individual can make a difference. The special assembly started off with a brief introduction about the background of the day highlighting the mission to broaden and diversify the environmental movement in order to maintain a healthy sustainable environment.

The first presentation of the day focused on elaborating easy everyday steps that one can adopt to promote a healthier environment. The Primary students shared with their fellow friends the advantages of conserving natural resources, alternatives that one can follow to reduce pollution and the importance of educating one another to do the same. The second presentation was an act highlighting the efforts being done on the governmental level to attain a cleaner and greener environment emphasizing on the tree plantation campaign being held countrywide. The audience listened carefully to the students on the stage and later planted a tree in the school compound along with their Head Teacher.

A thought provoking dialogue between two friends was also presented with an objective to instil the feeling of ownership and responsibility to take care of their mother Earth. The students were shown to realise how badly the humans have been treating their mother earth and how every individual can put in their part to make a difference. The three R’s (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) were greatly stressed upon as the students promised to reduce the use of plastic and to reuse and recycle the materials around them.

The special morning assembly came to an end on a cheerful note when a group of students performed on the Earth Song. Holding colourful pompoms they sang and pledged to make their mother earth a cleaner and greener planet for all the species to live in. Section Head, Mrs. Huma Nasir appreciated the students and the duty teacher for a well prepared assembly conveying a lot of useful information to the audience.