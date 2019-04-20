FDE repatriates, reshuffles officers

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the regulator for public sector schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory, has reshuffled some of its senior officers and repatriated some college teachers holding its administrative posts.

According to a notification issued by the FDE after the director general’s approval, Quality Enhancement Cell Director Professor Muhammad Rashid and deputy director Yasser Arfat Chatta were sent back to their respective college.

Also, Deputy Director (Coordination and Examinations) Hassan Imran Baig was transferred and posted as Drawing and Disbursing Officer, Deputy Director (Training) Safina Insaf as Deputy Director (Planning and Development), Deputy Director (PM Portal/EMIS/Council) Naveed Anjum as Deputy Director (Coordination), Assistant Director (Planning and Development) Aslam Anjum as Assistant Director (Budget), and Technical Assistant (ACR Section) as Technical Assistant (Planning and Development).

The teachers repatriated were told to hand over laptops, tablets, vehicles and other official goods and records to the administration before leaving their offices.

As the reshuffle took effect immediately, the officers were quick to assume new responsibilities.