IMF, WB behind financial adviser’s appointment: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the PTI government is now without the minister whom it had always called its brain and, thus, it is now brain-less.

Since the new finance adviser is widely known for his close relations with IMF and World Bank, it clearly implies that he had been inducted on the demand of the financial institutions, he said while delivering Friday sermon at Mansoorah mosque.

Sirajul Haq said despite that PTI was accusing previous governments of ruining the country’s economy but it was inducting ministers of same governments in its cabinet. He said the prime minister had reshuffled his cabinet but its new team mostly comprised the ministers of PPP, PML-N, MQM and Musharraf cabinets. They are the people who were rejected by the masses in the elections, the JI chief said.

He said if a revolution had been possible through change of faces and individuals, it would already have been there because every election put forth some new faces. He said the country’s economy could not improve under the interest-based system which was a Zionist and exploitative system.

Sirajul Haq said the JI’s struggle was for the Nizam e Mustafa and the masses had no option except to stand by the JI. He was confident that Islamic revolution was around the corner. Sirajul Haq said the only objection about Asad Umar was that IMF rejected his terms for loan due to which IMF high-ups were annoyed with him and, therefore, a man having good relations with IMF had been brought forth.

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said the country’s situation is getting worse day by day but the “arrogant” rulers are not ready to realise that. Addressing a meeting of JI youth workers at Mansoorah on Friday, he said failure of the top ranking federal ministers had exposed the government’s incompetence and the new inductions in the cabinet would cause more disgrace.

He said Imran Khan’s tall claims of change and reforms were exposed and the expectations from his government had dashed to the ground. Liaqat Baloch said on the one hand, the masses had been driven into mire of price hike, chaos and unemployment while on the other, the Kashmir issue had been ignored.

He said the people of Pakistan would foil every Indian conspiracy. He was confident that the blood of the Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and they would soon get freedom. Meanwhile, Liaqat Baloch called on the secretary general of Markazi Jamait-e-Ahle Hadith, Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim and enquired after him.