PM wants Pakistan to play attacking cricket at World Cup

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, has emphasised that Pakistan play attacking and brave cricket at the coming World Cup.

The World Cup-bound team called on the PM at his Bani Gala residence on Friday morning. Imran shared his World Cup-winning experience with the team members, saying that only attacking and brave cricket could help the team achieve the ultimate goal. “What we did in 1992 was to play attacking and brave cricket. We always looked for wickets. When you get wickets, the opposition comes under pressure and there comes the opportunity to go for the kill,” he said.

The PM said that team spirit played a vital role in achieving success and that champions entered the ground with complete planning and passion for victory. He said Pakistan were a weak team in 1992 but "we won the World Cup with passion".

Imran, who is also Patron in Chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), asked captain Sarfraz Ahmad to try to lead from the front. “You are a capable captain and should try to lead from the front. You should be knowing strengths and weaknesses of every player. Try to make full use of their abilities according to the situation,” he said.

Imran who also met players individually advised them to play positive cricket by showing sportsman spirit. “Take every match in the World Cup as just another outing. Give your best to win the day for the country,” he added.

The PM also shared his English conditions experience with the young pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Junaid Khan and Hassan Ali. “English conditions are a bit different with bit of more seam and in the air movement when conditions get ideal for bowling. Use your abilities accordingly,” he said.

The PM asked pacer Mohammad Amir to attain fitness required for a top international pacer. “You need to improve your fitness to put in your best,” he said. Imran said the players were the ambassadors of their country and should act and play like that. “You are the nation’s hope. Everyone will be looking to you and your every act during the tour should be a like a true ambassador,” he said.

Besides the players, management and coaching staff, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, Advisor to PM Naeem-ul-Haq and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were also present on the occasion.