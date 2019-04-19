PCB BoG member Numan Butt reported for misconduct

LAHORE: Board of Governors (BoG) member Numan Butt from Sialkot Region, who led a boycott of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) BoG meeting on Wednesday, is now facing a misconduct charge.

Numan yesterday led a walk-out of the 53rd BoG meeting at Quetta along with another four members and tabled a resolution against the appointment of Wasim Khan as managing director of the PCB and change in the domestic cricket structure.

Just a day after that episode another controversy unfolded when the PCB Thursday initiated action against vocal Numan Butt.The five walking out members of the BoG stated that there is no room of an MD in PCB constitution and they will oppose anything going against the constitution. Following all the commotion, the PCB initiated an action against Numan Butt.

A PCB press release Thursday stated that the Chairman PCB Wednesday received a complaint from a member of Board of Governors (BoG) against his fellow member Numan Butt for misconduct.

An official of the PCB later on informed that an independent adjudicator has been asked to initiate an inquiry and give his recommendations to the PCB. With that Numan Butt will not be eligible to attend any of the PCB meetings till the case is resolved.

According to Article 10(6) of the PCB Constitution, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has referred the complaint to an independent adjudicator, Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan.

The PCB release further stated: “In the complaint, the BoG member alleged Numan Butt shared confidential meeting documents with the media, used inappropriate and highly objectionable language against Chairman PCB, criticised the PCB and its management/policies through dishonest statements”.