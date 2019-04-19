Omitted Amir will have to prove form for selection, says Inzi: Hasnain, Abid named in Pakistan WC squad

LAHORE: A 15-member Pakistan team has been named for the next month’s ICC World Cup 2019 to be played in England and Wales.

Led by Sarfraz Ahmed, the team has Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abid Ali as the young guns while left-armer speedster Junaid Khan has also found a place the preliminary squad. The side includes 11 players that were part of the Champions Trophy winning side.

However fast bowler Mohammad Amir was not considered for the World Cup but is in for the England tour and may get a chance if he performs. Umer Akmal and Ahmed Shahzad were not considered entirely.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq Thursday named the players for team’s dual assignment in England. He spelled out a list of 23 players for the joint venture of the tour against England followed by the World Cup.

Amir and the big-hitting Asif Ali are also part of the team to face England but not in the World Cup squad, could yet feature in the global tournament, with Pakistan having until May 23 to finalise their squad.

Amir starred the last time Pakistan visited England, claiming the Player of the Match award in the Champions Trophy final in 2017 as his side defeated India to seal the cup. However, he has gone wicketless in nine out of 14 ODIs he played since then.

Abid was, however, preferred over Shan Masood as Pakistan’s back-up opener. The former has played only two ODIs, both in Pakistan’s recent clean-sweep by Australia, and scored a hundred on debut.

The latter also debuted in that series, and made a half-century in its final game, but managed just 61 runs in four innings apart from that. Mohammad Hafeez has been named on the World Cup team subject to his fitness which will be determine during the series against England.

The World Cup squad is a combination of three openers, four middle-order batsmen, wicketkeeper/batsman in Sarfraz Ahmed, two spinners and five fast bowlers, said Inzamam.Explaining his pick Inzamam said: “The side had been picked according to the conditions and included reliable batters, trusted wicket-taking bowlers and dynamic fielders. In England and Wales, conditions play a critical role.

With this in mind, we have selected a three-dimensional side, which gives the captain a wide range of options of whatever game plan he chooses on a match day. We have experienced batters, who are backed up by bowlers with plenty of variety and variation to exploit any type of conditions.

This is more or less the side we have been playing since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. I have absolute trust that this side has grown further in experience and stature since 2017.”Pakistan’s World Cup squad will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan before on Friday (today). The PM will share his tips with the team going to play 2019 world cup and will also inform his 1992 world cup memories. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and other officials of the board have also been summoned for the meeting.

The team will depart for London on April 23 to play one-off T20I and five ODIs against England ahead of the World Cup. The 10-team World Cup is scheduled from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales. Pakistan will open their campaign with the match against West Indies on May 31 at Nottingham.

Prelimary World Cup squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan and Mohammad Hasnain. Additional players: Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir.