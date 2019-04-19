close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MQ
Muhammad Qasim
April 19, 2019

RIC chief clarifies part of a news item

Islamabad

MQ
Muhammad Qasim
April 19, 2019

Rawalpindi: Executive Director of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Major General (r) Azhar Mahmood Kayani has clarified a part of a news item published in a section of press on Thursday that stated that he would continue to head the upgraded centre as the Punjab government has approved upgradation of RIC.

According to the news item appeared on Thursday, the RIC would be renamed as Pakistan Cardiac and Vascular Institute (PCVI). “It is clarified that neither I have requested nor the government has decided about who will head of the new project of up-gradation/ expansion of RIC. It will be decided by Government of Punjab at some appropriate time,” stated Gen Kayani.

Medical Superintendent at RIC Dr. Shuaib Khan who provided the ED’s clarification to ‘The News’ said that it has not been decided as yet that whether the ED RIC is being given extension in job or not to head the upgraded project, the PCVI.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad