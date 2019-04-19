RIC chief clarifies part of a news item

Rawalpindi: Executive Director of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Major General (r) Azhar Mahmood Kayani has clarified a part of a news item published in a section of press on Thursday that stated that he would continue to head the upgraded centre as the Punjab government has approved upgradation of RIC.

According to the news item appeared on Thursday, the RIC would be renamed as Pakistan Cardiac and Vascular Institute (PCVI). “It is clarified that neither I have requested nor the government has decided about who will head of the new project of up-gradation/ expansion of RIC. It will be decided by Government of Punjab at some appropriate time,” stated Gen Kayani.

Medical Superintendent at RIC Dr. Shuaib Khan who provided the ED’s clarification to ‘The News’ said that it has not been decided as yet that whether the ED RIC is being given extension in job or not to head the upgraded project, the PCVI.