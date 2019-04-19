Crops in Faisalabad district affected

FAISALABAD: Heavy rains and windstorm badly affected wheat, vegetables and fruit orchards across the district. The wheat crop was affected on 5 per cent of total cultivated area, vegetables 2 per cent and fruit orchards 4.5 per cent in the district. According to Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, a total 33,787 acres of wheat crop, 510 acres of vegetable and 342 acres of fruit orchards were affected owing to rains and windstorm.

In tehsil Tandlianwala, wheat over 6,985 acres of land, in tehsil Samundri 6,492 acres, in Jaranwala 9,415 acres, in Faisalabad 8,065 acres and in tehsil Chak Jhumra 2,830 acres were affected.

The most affected areas in district Faisalabad were Dijkot, Salooni Jhal and tehsil Samundri where more than 16,000 acres of wheat crop was damaged. The rains and windstorm damaged crop over 3,000 acres in four union councils of tehsil Ahmedpur Sial in district Jhang, he said.

Meanwhile, Kissan Board Divisional President Ali Ahmed Goraya said rains caused serious damages to different crops especially wheat crop and in some areas of the division, hailstorm completely damaged the crop.