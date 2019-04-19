US software to improve livestock

LAHORE: The US-Pakistan Partnership for Agricultural Market Development (AMD) has announced the launch of a new software package to expand Pakistani meat exporters’ access to the global markets.

The state-of-the-art software would track animals’ origins and where meat was processed to help prevent the spread of animal diseases and enhance bio security, a statement said on Thursday. The new software package would also help farmers formulate economical feed rations with an optimal mix of nutrients, which would lower production costs.

Leslie-Ann Nwokora, director of USAID Pakistan’s Office of Acquisition and Assistance, said, “This software will give Pakistani meat exporters a huge advantage in accessing new global markets. Buyers will be able to trace the origin, processing, and distribution of meat, while feed formulation and ration balancing software will help farmers reduce costs and provide animals a balanced diet to ensure they remain healthy.”