RDCA body holds meeting

ISLAMABAD: The newly formed Rawalpindi District Cricket Association (RDCA) committee vowed to work for the uplift of the game in city.

The first meeting of the committee held under the chairmanship of Lt Gen Syed Absar Hussain, RDCA Chairman, with the aim to take all stakeholders on board.

All 85 affiliated clubs of Rawalpindi participated in the meeting. The RDCA Chairman informed the house following steps being taken on immediate basis for the betterment of Rawalpindi Cricket:

1. Implementation of model constitution of PCB by all affiliated Clubs on emergent basis.

2. Focus on youth cricket in Rawalpindi specially U19 years.

3. Conduct of umpires, coaches and scorers’ courses.

4. Deposit of outstanding club affiliation fees by May 15, 2019 positively.

5. Conduct of club championships.

6. Scrutiny of the clubs.

7. Commencement of different committees which will comprise president/secretary of Rawalpindi clubs for the development of cricket.

8. Conduct of quarterly meetings for better communication.

9. Introduction of identification cards for all stakeholders as well as for players.

The chairman also informed the house to get clear all the court cases and, in case of any dispute, it should be resolved through RDCA respective discipline/arbitration committee.