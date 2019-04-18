close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

National Junior Tennis kicks off today

Sports

LAHORE: Draws ceremony of Junior National Tennis Championship 2019, sponsored by McDonald’s, was held here on Wednesday while the tournament will roll into action from April 18 at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah here.

Players from across the country will take part in the prestigious event, informed Rashid Malik, Secretary PLTA. He thanked Amir Malik of the sponsors for backing the event. The age brackets are as follows, Men’s Singles (Punjab Ranking), Ladies Singles (Punjab ranking), Under 18 singles and Doubles, Under 14 singles and doubles, Under 12 singles, Under 10 singles and doubles, Under 8, Under 6. While Rashid Malik will be the Tournament Director M. Fahim will act as tournament Referee.

Formal opening ceremony of the event will be held at 4.30pm on April 19 while Finals of all events will take place on April 23. This junior championship will play a significant role in the efforts of PLTA to groom the young talent not only in Punjab but entire country

