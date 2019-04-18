Development plan launched in Haripur

HARIPUR: The first-ever Integrated District Development Plan was launched here on Wednesday.

The launching ceremony was held at the office of deputy commissioner where District Nazim Akhtar Nawaz Khan was the guest of honour.

The officials of line departments, GIZ and district administration were among those who attended the ceremony.

The deputy commissioner briefed the participants on the salient features and structure of the plan.

Speaking on the occasion, the district nazim said that Haripur was the first district of the province where the IDDP 2018-22 was being launched.

He said with the support of the GIZ, 180 village and neighbourhood councils and three tehsil councils and district council had jointly framed the plan. The nazim said that Haripur would be one of the most developed districts by the year 2030 after implementation of the plan.