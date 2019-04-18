Man kills self as wife refuses reconciliation

LAHORE: A 40-year-old man, father of five, committed suicide over sour relationship with his wife in the Township police limits on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Asim, a resident of Block-7, B-I Township. His family told police that his wife had left him and was demanding divorce. He was not willing to take the adverse step. However, his wife refused reconciliation with him, over which, he committed suicide by shooting himself in his temple. The body was removed to morgue.

kills wife: A man slaughtered his wife over domestic dispute in the Raiwind City police area on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Razi Bibi, wife of Abdul Majeed, a resident of Lakhowal. She got married 20 years back and had eight children. The couple used to quarrel over petty issues. On the day of the incident, they quarreled again and Abdul Majeed got furious. He allegedly cut her jugular vein and she died. Police also recovered the murder weapon from the custody of accused person and removed the body to morgue.

accident: A man was killed after his bike rammed into a parked tractor-trolley in the Chung police jurisdiction on Wednesday. Victim identified as Zafar suffered injuries in the accident in EME Society. Rescue 1122 removed him to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 821 road accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Four people died and 882 sustained injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 525 baldy injured were removed to hospitals while 357 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

session: National Highways and Motorway Police, Central Zone, held a road safety awareness session at Special Education and Training Centre, Civic Centre, Joher Town, under the supervision of DSP Mansoor Javed. DSP Mansoor Javed thanked the school administration for giving them a chance for the noble cause.