Thu Apr 18, 2019
What we did last summer

Newspost

 
In previous summers many people lost their lives to heatstroke in Karachi. Some safety measures were taken last year but they were not enough to save lives. The government should set up as many medical camps as possible throughout the city for people to get first aid on time. People should be waned of heatwaves in time for them to take preventive measures.

Muhammad Humayun Durrani

Karachi

