Hassan clinches under-15 title at ACE tennis championship

KARACHI: Hassan Abrar clinched the title of under-15 category in 3rd ACE Travels Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship at Union Club here on Wednesday. Hassan overpowered Zain Ehtasham 7-6(7-5), 6-4 in the final. Zubair Raja beat Aqeel Shabbir 6-2, 6-0 (retired) and Farhan Altaf defeated Murtaza Haider 6-3, 6-4 in men’s singles semi-finals.

Zubair will face Farhan in the final on Thursday (today). In soft tennis event’s mixed doubles category, Usama Saeed and Hania Naved beat Zubair Raja and Qudsia Raja 5-1; Usama Saeed and Hania Naved defeated Eibad Sarwar and Eraj Batool 5-1; and Usama Saeed and Hania Naved thrashed Robin Das and Marium Shahid 5-1.