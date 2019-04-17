Steps being taken for beautification of capital

Islamabad: Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz Tuesday said that Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) had brought significant improvement in its all departments during last three years and taking concrete steps to add more beautification in the federal capital.

Addressing a press conference here at Mayor’s office accompanied with Deputy Mayors, he said MCI had completed carpeting of 300 kilometre roads of the capital with its own resources. He said MCI had strengthen the Machine Poole Organisation (MPO) during last three years and saved money.

He said Water Directorate of MCI was providing 70 million gallon per day to the capital city adding that 160 tube wells were operational out of 182.He said due stoppage of funding from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), many water tankers were dysfunctional and MCI was taking steps to overcome these issues from its own resources.

He said MCI first time in the history had given water connections to the rural areas of the federal capital. Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Corporation approved of 22 water filtration plants in the city, in which 11 had been installed in different sectors. He said that PC1 of for Ghazi Barotha pipeline had been prepared and after releasing of the funds, the work on the project would begin.