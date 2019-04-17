Protest against Quetta killings

LAHORE: Workers belonging to various trade unions, including Wapda / electricity, railway, telecommunication, transport, textile, banks, irrigation, PWD and other entities held a protest here on Nisbat Road under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (Regd) to condemn brutal killings of innocent citizens of Quetta by the terrorist.

They declared it a crime against humanity and expressed complete support and solidarity with the family members of martyred and injured workers. They demanded the government extend all moral and material support to the victims of terrorism. The workers were carrying banners and flags in support of their demands. On this occasion, the workers demanded the prime minister to reduce the prices of articles of daily use of the common citizens. They demanded the government adopt national economic and self-reliance policy.

The rally was led by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary accompanied by Rubina Jamil President, Akber Ali Khan Additional General Secretary, Osama Tariq, Ch Anwar Gujjar (Railway), Hussain Muhammad Rana (PTCL), Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Niaz Khan, Salahuddin Ayubi and other representatives of the confederation.

honoured: Punjab University (PU) Department of Space Science assistant professors Dr Salman Tariq and Dr Zia Ul Haq have been appointed as editors of Special Issue of USA-based Research Journal of Advances in Meteorology (Impact Factor 1.645) entitled “Aerosol and Trace Gas Monitoring for Climate Change Studies” in recognition of their extensive research contribution to climate change studies at the international level.

According to a press release, their editorial contribution will play a significant role in advancement of the broader scientific community working in the field of climate change as well as uplift the reputation and ranking of the university.

LDA projects: Public requirements, ground realities and local conditions will be the key factors for launching new development projects in Lahore for the benefit of maximum number of people instead of personal liking or disliking of decision makers.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will personally evaluate the inevitability of development projects to be launched by Lahore Development Authority by visiting these locations. Lahore Development Authority Vice Chairman SM Imran said this while briefing the media during a visit to Shahkam Chowk, Canal Road here on Tuesday.

He said prolonged traffic jams and long queues of vehicles at Shahkam Chowk were a routine matter which was bothersome for thousands of commuters daily crossing this point. He said Lahore Development Authority has proposed construction of a dual carriage way flyover at this point and two proposals have been prepared for this purpose.

He said construction of a two lane flyover will cost Rs 1.92 billion whereas construction of a three lane flyover will cost Rs 2.25 billion. He said this project will be completed under the Annual Development Programme of the Punjab government.