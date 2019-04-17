AMTI Abbottabad gets permanent officials

ABBOTTABAD: The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Ayub Medical Teaching Institution Abbottabad has made permanent appointments as per MTI Act and regulations.

The BoG appointed Prof Dr Umar Farooq as Dean and Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Professor Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb as Medical Director and Brig (R) Mustehsen Raza Khan as Hospital Director.

The positions were advertised in the national newspapers. Candidates applied for the positions, and those short-listed were called for the interviews after scrutiny process.

The selection committee interviewed the candidates over a period of two days, said board chairman, Dr Asim Yousuf. Dr Umar Farooq, Professor of Community Medicines, was appointed the Dean and the chief executive of the institution who is a member of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. He is an experienced academician and administrator and served the institution as interim dean and hospital director for six months. Prof Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb, head of Neurosurgical Department, was the interim medical director for six months before his permanent selection as medical director. He will be responsible for clinical development and supervising diagnostic, treatment and patient-related matters. Brig (R) Mustehsen Raza Khan, who has been appointed as the hospital director, will look after administrative affairs. He has an extensive work experience of hospital administration.