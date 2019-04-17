Fake accounts case: Zardari, Faryal appear in NAB court for 2nd time

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before an accountability court for the second time on Tuesday in the money-laundering through fictitious bank accounts case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi informed Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik that some accused were not present in the court, as they had been imprisoned in Karachi’s Malir Jail. He sought directions for their production in the court.

The judge expressed displeasure and issued summons for the suspects once again through the Sindh chief secretary. He also expressed anger over the absence of suspects Azam Wazir Khan and Nasir and issued their bailable arrest warrants. The court also issued bailable arrest warrants for suspect Iqbal Arain; however, NAB told the court that Arain has passed away. To this, the court ordered for submitting his death certificate on the next hearing.

Issuing non-bailable arrest warrants for accused Adnan Javed, accountability court ordered to arrest him and produce before the court in next hearing.

The investigation officer told the court that they were searching for the suspects and could not find him on the address given.

Accountability court judge Arshad Malik inquired about Noreen and Kiran’s petition filed with NAB chairman to become approvers. The NAB prosecutor replied that the petitions had been given to the chairman. Request is under consideration and decision has not yet been made.

Arshad Malik directed that the court be informed regarding the chairman NAB decision over the girls’ request for becoming approvers in the case.

Later, the accountability court adjourned the hearing till April 29.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said he would oppose the move for presidential form of government in Pakistan.

Responding to questions by the media outside an accountability court after hearing of the fake accounts case, he said new experiments were being carried out in Pakistan by new government. “See what is going to happen. Let them try and we will oppose them.”