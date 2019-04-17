‘Japan assisting Sindh in education sector’

SUKKUR: The Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda, inaugurated a newly-constructed girls’ elementary school at Faiz Gunj in Khairpur.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, the ambassador said 54 girls’ elementary schools were built in the rural areas of Sindh with the assistance of Japan international Cooperation Agency to help the Sindh government in meeting the education targets. The ambassador said over 7,000 girls are getting education in these schools. He said they would like to cooperate more with Pakistan in building schools and training institutes to overcome problems in the education sector.

Matsuda said cricket is also very popular even in Japan and said in the near future, an under-19 Japanese cricket would tour Pakistan. He said Japan, along with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, has assisted in construction of the Indus Highway and 1,450 MW Ghazi Barotha Hydro power project. He said Japan is also actively involved in the polio eradication programme through Unicef. The ambassador said Pakistan’s agriculture has a great promise to become a food exporting country. He said with over 60 per cent youth under the age of 30, Pakistan has a great future in trade and investment.

Addressing on the occasion, Secretary Education Sindh, Kazi Shaid Pervez said the education department has brought reforms in education policy and the curriculum. The students on that occasion put up a cultural show.

Matsuda also visited the Sukkur Barrage and offered assistance to remodel and preserve the historic structure.