LHC issues contempt notice to PU female teacher

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a contempt of court notice to a Punjab University (PU) teacher and got her arrested after she started crying loudly during the hearing of a case disrupting the court proceedings.

Ms Khujista Rehan, an assistant professor, had been in litigation with her fellow teachers at the university accusing them of running a vilification campaign against her in a Whatsapp group.

On her application, the cyber-crime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also initiated action against the respondent teachers, including one Dr Nayab Batool. Ms Batool secured a stay order by the high court against the FIA proceedings. Advocate Saqi, the counsel of Ms Batool, was advancing his arguments before the five-judge larger bench when Ms Rehan entered the courtroom and took over the rostrum. She complained that the court did not hear before granting stay to Batool. The bench advised Ms Rehan against interrupting the court’s proceedings and assured her of giving ample opportunity of hearing.