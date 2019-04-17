Fire damages Jhang revenue office record

JHANG: A fire Tuesday erupted inside the revenue office suspiciously and burnt official record of urban and rural areas. Rescue 1122 firefighters controlled the fire but it had damaged the important revenue record. The district revenue administration launched a probe. According to sources, the fire incident took place in the wake of probes of NAB and other public institutions about the establishment of private housing societies inside the revenue circles. ADC) Revenue Wahid Arjumand Zia said the fire occurred owing to a short circuit. He said the fire destroyed survey reports and other revenue record while the main record room was safe.