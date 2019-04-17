Protest against Quetta killings in Lahore

LAHORE: Workers belonging to various trade unions, including Wapda / electricity, railway, telecommunication, transport, textile, banks, irrigation, PWD and other entities held a protest here on Nisbat Road under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (Regd) to condemn brutal killings of innocent citizens of Quetta by the terrorist.

They declared it a crime against humanity and expressed complete support and solidarity with the family members of martyred and injured workers. They demanded the government extend all moral and material support to the victims of terrorism. The workers were carrying banners and flags in support of their demands. On this occasion, the workers demanded the prime minister to reduce the prices of articles of daily use of the common citizens. They demanded the government adopt national economic and self-reliance policy.

The rally was led by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary accompanied by Rubina Jamil President, Akber Ali Khan Additional General Secretary, Osama Tariq and others.