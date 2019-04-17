Heavy rains continue in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Dera Ghazi Khan for the consecutive third day here on Tuesday with hill torrents on the mountainous regions while the traffic flow remained suspended near Taunsa Shareef due to under-construction cause way.

The municipal corporation failed to drain rainwater in front of main markets within the city due to which traders and customers faced inconvenience. The residents of the low-lying areas with in urban localities which include Shakir Town Siddiqueabad Colony, Mastoi Colony Tahir Town, Medina Town, Bhutta Colony, Gulistan Sarwar Shehzad Colony, Akhtar Colony, New Model Town and Mehtar Colony faced difficulties as rainwater entered the houses and the drainage system failed to serve the purpose.

Passengers and traffic remained stuck up near Taunsa Shareef after the flow in the hill torrent at the under-construction cause way on Indus Highway which led to long queues of traffic on both sides.

The vans were, however, diverted to alternate route via Chashama Right Bank Canal while the officials of national highway authority said the contractor has been directed to complete the cause way to further avoid inconvenience. Heavy rain and hailstorm damaged wheat crop in the vast area as its harvesting was likely to be started in the area which is well known for its history of bumper crops.

Agriculture expert, Muhammad Kaleem Kuria, said that the department is conducting survey to assess the losses.