Zubair, Aqeel in ACE Travels Sindh Ranking Tennis semis

KARACHI: Zubair Raja and Aqeel Shabbir moved into men’s singles semi-finals at 3rd ACE Travels Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship at Union Club here on Tuesday. In the quarterfinals, Zubair thrashed Bilal Khalid 6-1, 6-1, while Aqeel got walkover against Houd Azhar. Hassan Abrar beat Husnain Khurram 6-0, 7-6 in under-15 singles semi-finals. Zain smashed Rahim Khurram 4-0, 4-0 and Ahsan Ahmed defeated Burhan-ud-Din 4-1, 5-3 in under-11 singles semi-finals.