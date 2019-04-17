SPI inflation increases week-on-week

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator- (SPI) based inflation for the week ended on April 11, 2019 ticked up 0.3 percent for the combined income group as compared to the previous week, officials statistics showed on Tuesday.

Data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) presented that for the combined group, the SPI inched up to 250.17 points for the week under review against 249.41 points recorded last week.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group also edged up from 228.59 points in last week to 229.38 points in the week under review, showing an increase of 0.35 percent.

As compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the SPI in the week under review spiked 12.02 percent for the combined group, while it jumped 8.97 percent for the lowest income group. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.