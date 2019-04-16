Rental power project: Pervaiz Ashraf to be indicted on 29th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court will indict former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in rental power project reference on April 29.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik on Monday resumed hearing into the reference. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Abdul Majid and Shahid Rafi didn’t appear before the court and skipped the hearing. To this accountability court Judge Arshad Malik showed his anger over non-appearance of the accused and adjourned the hearing until April 29.

The Accountability Court has directed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to appear before the court in next hearing for the incitement in the reference. In this case, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused allegedly misused their authority to get approval from the Cabinet Economic Coordination Committee for the increase of down payment to the rental power companies from 7 to 14 percent.