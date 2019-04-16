Islamabad emerge Basketball champs

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad won the Inter-Department Basketball Championship after defeating Sargodha Division by a narrow margin (56-52) in the final played at Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex. Both Islamabad and Sargodha teams were fought till the end with rattling pace and some excellent and perfect baskets were also witnessed as Islamabad leading in first quarter with 17-12 points while also leading in second quarter with 32-27 points.

There was just a two points difference between finalist in the last quarter of the final match with some beautiful incisive rallies. Rizwan Khurshid excelled for Islamabad. For Islamabad spirited Rizwan Khurshid was the top-scorer with 13 points followed by Usman Awan with 10 points. Suffiniah was the top-scorer for Sargodha with 12 points followed by Hassan with 9.

Former FBR Chairman and Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Mian Iqbal Farid was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Secretary General PBBF Khalid Bashir, President Federal Basketball Association Ejaz Rafi Butt were also present on the occasion . Eight teams including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Mirpur Khas, Fata, Islamabad, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha participated in the championship.