Tue Apr 16, 2019
April 16, 2019

Aisam, Gonzalez win Houston Tennis

Sports

 
April 16, 2019

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pak-Mexican pair of Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Santiago Gonzalez won the ATP Houston Clay Court Tennis Championship the other day. Pak/Mexican duo beat British pair of Neal Skupski and Ken Skupski following a thrilling match 3-6, 6-4, 10-6. It was Aisam’s 37th ATP final and 17th ATP title and Gonzalez’s 25th final and 13th title.

