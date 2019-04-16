Aisam, Gonzalez win Houston Tennis

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pak-Mexican pair of Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Santiago Gonzalez won the ATP Houston Clay Court Tennis Championship the other day. Pak/Mexican duo beat British pair of Neal Skupski and Ken Skupski following a thrilling match 3-6, 6-4, 10-6. It was Aisam’s 37th ATP final and 17th ATP title and Gonzalez’s 25th final and 13th title.