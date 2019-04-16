One boxer to represent Pakistan at Asian Boxing event

KARACHI: A two-member boxing squad of Pakistan, one boxer and one official, on Monday left for Bangkok to feature in the Asian Boxing Championships which will be held from April 17-28.

Young boxer Amir Masood, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will feature in the 64-kg weight category in the continental event. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boxing Association’s secretary Syed Kamal Khan is accompanying him as official.

Pakistan Boxing Federation’s (PBF) secretary Nasir Tung is also going to Bangkok to attend the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) General Assembly meeting on Wednesday (tomorrow). Amir won silver medal in the last National Championship in the 64-kg weight category. He was beaten by Army’s Suleman Baloch in the final. The PBF decided to send Amir because Suleman had fitness issues.

Meanwhile, a senior official of PBF told ‘The News’ that it was necessary to hoist Pakistan’s flag and so it was decided to send one boxer despite tough financial conditions. However, he was quick to add that this year a solid plan for engaging sponsors would be made to back the sport.

Pakistani boxers last featured in the Asian Games in Indonesia last summer. For the last several months, not a single penny has been given to national federations by the government.