Abid fails test mandatory for selection

LAHORE: Opener Abid Ali failed the yo-yo test, while wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, batsman Shan Masood and pace bowler Hasan Ali passed with flying colours, sources told ‘The News’.

This is the second time Abid has failed the test. Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower confirmed that he was one of the players who failed the test during the recent ODI series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.

The two-day fitness tests of 23 players started on Monday morning with the team management and the PCB doctor recording the fitness level of the players at NCA.

Initial reports suggested that opener Abid Ali’s hopes of representing Pakistan at the World Cup could be ruined after he failed the yo-yo test, passing which is mandatory for selection. The 31-year-old started his international career with a bang when he slammed a century in the fourth ODI against Australia. He, however, fell without scoring in the next match.

He scored 132 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Balochistan in the final of the Pakistan Cup which concluded recently. He had scored 95 against the same team in the league phase.

Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq will announce the 15-member squad for the mega event on April 18. The team will depart for London on April 23 to play a T20I and five ODIs against England ahead of the World Cup.

The 10-team World Cup is scheduled from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales. Pakistan will open their campaign with the match against West Indies on May 31 at Nottingham.