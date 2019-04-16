close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

3,074 outlaws arrested in Kohat

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

KOHAT: The police have arrested 3,074 outlaws, including 38 proclaimed offenders, during various search and strike operations in various parts of the district in the current month. District Police Officer Kohat Wahid Mahmood told reporters that the accused were arrested for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom and other heinous nature crimes. He said that five hand-grenades, 15 Kalashnikovs, 11 rifles, 98 pistols and hundreds of cartridges were seized during the actions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan