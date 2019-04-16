3,074 outlaws arrested in Kohat

KOHAT: The police have arrested 3,074 outlaws, including 38 proclaimed offenders, during various search and strike operations in various parts of the district in the current month. District Police Officer Kohat Wahid Mahmood told reporters that the accused were arrested for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom and other heinous nature crimes. He said that five hand-grenades, 15 Kalashnikovs, 11 rifles, 98 pistols and hundreds of cartridges were seized during the actions.