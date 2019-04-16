Mohamadi elected on fisheries board

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Muslim Mohamadi has been elected on the Fisheries Development Board, a statement said on Monday.

The Fisheries Development Board under the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) is the only board at the federal level dealing with all aspects of Pakistan fisheries, it added. Mohammadi expressed determination to work for the overall betterment of the fisheries sector.

In view of his long experience, the board has entitled him the Research, Development & Planning Committee to help the progress of the ongoing projects, including the package with the World Bank to alleviate Pakistan fisheries sector and also reaffirmed his resolve to resolve the problems being faced by the business community as always, in the capacity of FPCCI vice president, it added.