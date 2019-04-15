close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

Zardari announces scholarship for Sweet Home’s position holders

National

ISLAMABAD: Former president and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari announced to award foreign scholarships to the position holders of students of Sweet Home.

While talking to the children of Sweet Home at Zardari House Islamabad on Sunday, former president said that servicing humanity is the greatest service. He said that it is apparent that the children are victims of terrorism and their loved ones have been snatched from them. "However, their commitment towards attaining knowledge is commendable and their determination is what the country needs," he said. Zardari was delighted to meet the talented children and was impressed by their achievements.

