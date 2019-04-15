UCP edge LUMS to lift inter-varsity tennis title

ISLAMABAD University of Central Punjab (UCP) edged out LUMS 2-1 to win the Inter-Varsity Men’s Tennis Championship that concluded here at the PTF Complex Sunday.

The event was organised by Air University, Islamabad under the auspices of HEC.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) was the chief guest on the occasion.

Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mateen (Air University), Muhammad Asif, Assistant Director (HEC Sports Directorate) and members of the PTF Management were also present on the occasion.

Salim Saifullah distributed prizes among the winning and runner up teams.

He appreciated HEC and Air University efforts for successful conduct of the event and hoped that more such events will be held regularly.

PTF president advised the students to work hard and also participate in sports activities besides concentrating on your studies. He further added that the PTF facilities and technical assistance is always available for tennis events.

Results: Final: University of Central Punjab bt LUMS 2-1. 3rd Position: Agriculture University Peshawar bt University of Peshawar 2-0.