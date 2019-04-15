Management Internship Manual’ 3rd edition published

A senior academician, Prof Dr Ziauddin, has brought into fine print the third edition of the Management Internship Manual.

A press release said the third edition of the manual is a proof that Management Internship Manual has helped students handle this significant activity in a more organized, disciplined and meaningful way.

The manual has been written mainly for students of administrative sciences, though students of other disciplines can also use it.

The manual aims to provide maximum guidance to students doing internship and develop their analytical capabilities to train them to be able to suggest comprehensive and implementable recommendations and select a standard referencing and bibliographic system to follow in their course/research assignments.

The press release claimed the document could help students write course assignments in a more meaningful way. It said it also assists students write summaries and critical reviews of books and other written material in a skillful manner. The Management Internship Manual can be downloaded from the blog address www.professorzia.blogspot.com

The author of the manual, Prof Dr Ziauddin, is currently the Professor of Business Administration at the Iqra National University, Peshawar.

He has done his Ph.D from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, MBA from the Ashland University, Ohio, USA, and B.SC. Engineering from the University of Peshawar.