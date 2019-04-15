close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
April 15, 2019

Free skating classes attract public to local parks

Islamabad

Islamabad : Youngsters are teaming up at F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park and F-8 Hill View Park of Islamabad to attend free skating coaching in the evening.

Display of skating art has also become an all-inclusive show that is bringing visitors together for amusement.

Trainer, Muhammad Bilal while talking to APP on Thursday said he gave free coaching to the youngsters interested in learning the skating.

‘Coaching is offered from Monday to Thursday at Hill View Park while weekend is spared for visitors at Fatima Jinnah Park’, he informed. He expressed that considering it community work, he visited local parks on daily basis where ten to fifteen students join him daily.

